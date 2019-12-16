Off-Season Outlook: Calgary Stampeders

CALGARY — McMahon Stadium was host to the 107th Grey Cup, however, local fans weren’t able to see their hometown Calgary Stampeders play in a championship game for what would have been a fourth consecutive year.

The Stampeders made a late run at the West Division crown in 2019, but a departure in the Western Semi-Final surely didn’t sit well with them given the prior success of the franchise.

The organization isn’t going through the front-office and coaching shakeups that others are. They’ve continued with the brain trust that has gotten them to three Grey Cups in the past four years.

There’s likely to be some changes to the personnel in the off-season. There are multiple bodies on the Calgary roster who could be looking to move on to new opportunities — some of them being down south.

Despite that, this is still one of the best teams in the West, and they’ll surely be a competitive squad in 2020.

RELATED

» Stamps promote Pat DelMonaco to offensive coordinator

» Stamps sign Ucambre Williams to two-year extension

» Free Agency 2020: Breaking down the West

Front Office/Coaching Staff

The nucleus of the Calgary Stampeders has remained unchanged for the most part heading into the 2020 season. Head Coach Dave Dickenson is set to return for his fifth season at the helm, while President and General Manager John Hufnagel will also be back for his fifth year in his current role.

Under Dickenson, the Stamps have made the playoffs in all four seasons, with a Grey Cup berth coming on three of those occasions. In the regular season, he has a 53-17-2 record, and in the post-season, the success speaks for itself.

Special teams coordinator Mark Kilam has also opted to stay in Calgary. He was reportedly in the running for the head coaching jobs in both Ottawa and Edmonton. The biggest change comes at offensive coordinator. The Stamps promoted offensive line coach Pat DelMonaco to the position. He’ll continue to hold his previous title on top of his new one as former quarterback coach Ryan Dinwiddie departs to Toronto.

All in all it appears to be business as usual for the Stamps, who will try to make it back to the Grey Cup in 2020 after being bounced by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western Semi-Final this past season.

Pending Free Agents

Despite a relatively short list of free agents, the Stampeders do have some difference makers on each side of the ball that could opt to head elsewhere in free agency.

Starting quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is under contract, however, top target Reggie Begelton is in need of a new deal, as is Juwan Brescacin, who was having a great start to his campaign before it was derailed by injury.

Additionally, running backs Don Jackson and Romar Morris could head to the open market. Jackson had a down year after rushing for 924 yards in 2018, while Morris featured in a single game due to injuries. Veteran offensive lineman Derek Dennis also is without a deal up to now.

On defence, the Stamps are in much better shape after signing Cordarro Law to an extension. Defensive end Chris Casher is a pending free agent, while interior lineman Mike Rose could test the market after a breakout season as a starter. Cory Greenwood — who, at one point, led the league in tackles in 2019 — is also a pending free agent, as is DaShaun Amos, who had five interceptions for the Stamps.

Special teams wise, Rene Paredes in under contract, however, return man Terry Williams isn’t. He was crucial to the team, contributing as a dual-threat back while helping put the team in solid field position.

» View full list of 2020 pending free agents

Canadian Content

Three young Canadians made strides for the Stamps in 2019: Royce Metchie took over the starting safety role, Hergy Mayala showed flashes of dominance as a receiver, and Ryan Sceviour made a seamless transition to full-time starter on the O-line. All three should be starters next season and play a significant role in the team’s long-term future.

While Junior Turner and Ese Mrabure were held to a combined total of three games, Derek Wiggan made the most of the opportunity, starting all 18 games as an interior defensive tackle. The Stamps brought in Canadian Jabar Westerman as a rotational player, but Wiggan’s breakout season earned him a contract extension in December.

The Stampeders hoped to start three Canadian offensive linemen going into the year, but a season-ending injury for Bradley Erdos ended those plans quickly. Shane Bergman was solid as always, while Justin Lawrence stepped in and made seven starts. With Americans Derek Dennis and Nila Kasitati both pending free agency, the Stamps are poised to start at least three nationals up front in 2020.

Positional Outlook

Quarterbacks

The Stampeders may have a to-do list when it comes to free agency, however, the quarterback position will be far down the list. Bo Levi Mitchell will unsurprisingly be the man in charge of leading the Stamps’ offence once again in 2020. The 2018 Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP had an up-and-down year, spending time on the injured list following a pectoral injury in Week 3 against BC. Mitchell finished the year with 3,464 yards and 19 touchdowns in 11 appearances.

It does look like the Stamps will be in the market for a backup to Mitchell. After making seven starts and learning under Mitchell for the past two seasons, it’s almost assured that Nick Arbuckle will be looking to land a starting job elsewhere in free agency. The 26-year-old proved he could be an intriguing option after throwing for 11 touchdowns and 2,103 yards in 2019. Montell Cozart is another quarterback who could hit the open market. The 24-year-old only threw a single pass in 2019.

The team inked Marcus McMaryion — whom they had on their negotiation list — to a contract shortly after the conclusion of the season. The 23-year-old split played with Fresno State, completing 62 per cent of his passes for 8,044 yards and 50 touchdowns through the air while adding another 14 scores and 687 yards on 174 carries during his four-year career. If the Stamps do pursue a backup with some experience, McLeod Bethel-Thompson, James Franklin and Jonathon Jennings could all be options depending on how free agency shakes out.

Returning – Bo Levi Mitchell, Marcus McMaryion

Free Agents – Nick Arbuckle, Montell Cozart

Running Backs

Calgary went through a rotation of backs during the 2019 campaign. Don Jackson looked to be the top dog out of the backfield, but his season was filled with injuries and ineffectiveness, as American Ka’Deem Carey and Ante Litre both passed him on the depth chart at different times. Romar Morris returned from an Achilles tear suffered in 2018, however, his comeback would be cut short as he suffered another season-ending injury.

Terry Williams could also walk come February. The 27-year-old was mainly a threat in the return game, putting up 1,632 yards on both punt and kick returns. He was another individual who served as the lead back during points in 2019. Carey was the Stamps’ most promising running back after seeing his first taste of CFL action. His season was also cut short after suffering a broken arm, but he’s under contract and should provide an option for the Stamps next season.

Litre, who received a few starts in the final weeks of the year, is also poised to return in 2020. The backfield in Calgary did show glimpses of great play, but will need to stay healthy to get back to their dominance from years prior. If the Stamps do look to free agency, C.J. Gable leads a list of proven, veteran running backs that come with a track record.

Returning – Ka’Deem Carey, Simon Gingras-Gagnon, William Langlais, Ante Milanovic-Litre, Charlie Power, Job Reinhart, Asnnel Robo

Free Agents – Don Jackson, Romar Morris, Terry Williams

Receivers

The biggest name that could end up leaving Calgary is Begelton, who broke onto the scene in 2019. He finished the year with 102 catches, 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns. On top of the possibility of Begelton opting to go elsewhere if he hits the open market, the Stamps may also have to contend with NFL competition, as the 26-year-old reportedly has multiple workouts lined up in the near future.

Calgary’s other notable free agent at receiver is Juwan Brescacin. The Mississauga, Ont., native had 168 yards and three touchdowns through the first four games of the year before being placed on the six-game injured list. He’d sit out the remainder of the year following that initial stint on the injured list.

Luckily for the Stamps, they still have some solid depth at the position regardless. The dependable Eric Rogers will return for the 2020 campaign, while Kamar Jorden will be ready to return full-time. The star receiver missed over a year of action after tearing his ACL, MCL and PCL and dislocating his knee in 2018. He returned for the Western Semi-Final, making a pair of catches for 15 yards in the loss.

Josh Huff, Hergy Mayala, Richie Sindani, Colton Hunchak and Aaron Peck were also dependable when called upon, with the former two really finding their respective strides down the stretch. Mayala could be on track for a breakout season after being taken by Calgary in the first round of the 2019 CFL Draft.

Returning – Markeith Ambles, Josh Huff, Colton Hunchak, Kamar Jorden, Hergy Mayala, Aaron Peck, Eric Rogers, Andres Salgado, Richie Sindani

Free Agents – Reggie Begelton, Juwan Brescacin, Austen Hartley

Offensive Line

For all that’s made of Calgary’s offensive weapons and defence, the men protecting Bo Levi Mitchell have arguably been their most impressive group. In the five years prior to the 2019 campaign, the Stampeders had never finished lower than second in the league when it came to sacks allowed. In 2018, that aided Mitchell in his bid for the MOP and helped Jackson nearly rush for 1,000 yards.

Derek Dennis was named a West Division All-Star for his efforts. He and right tackle Nila Kasitati are the two remaining unsigned offensive linemen for the Stamps. The team did manage to get starting centre Ucambre Williams signed to a new deal, and starting guards Shane Bergman and Ryan Sceviour were already good to go for 2020.

It doesn’t matter how good your quarterback is if the blocking isn’t there to help him get the ball out. The Stamps have a top three pivot in the league and an O-Line that has been one of the best when it comes to keeping him upright.

Returning – Shane Bergman, David Brown, Brad Erdos, Jaylan Guthrie, Justin Lawrence, Ryan Sceviour, Zack Williams, Ucambre Williams

Free Agents – Derek Dennis, Nila Kasitati

Defensive Line

The defensive line is where the Stampeders will have to do a lot of their work — whether it’s re-signing their current pieces or re-tooling for next year. Chris Casher and Mike Rose could both depart in the coming months, which would deal a big blow to a Calgary defence that was top five in the league in yards allowed per game and sacks.

Extending the contract of Cordarro Law was a big deal. He tied a career-high with 41 tackles and had a team-high 10 sacks while forcing a pair of fumbles in 16 games. Rose finished with his best season in the CFL to date, racking up 46 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble. He played in every game in 2019. In his first season in the CFL, the 25-year-old Casher had 34 tackles, seven sacks and a forced fumble in 16 outings.

The Stamps do have some young talent locked up for next season. Twenty-four-year-olds Vincent Desjardins and Folarin Orimolade — who was just re-signed — will be trying to carve out bigger roles for themselves in 2020, while 23-year-old Sterling Sheffield will be building off a year where he had a pair of defensive tackles and a special teams tackle in three contests this past year.

Returning – Vincent Desjardins, Da’Sean Downey, Sterling Sheffield, Derek Wiggan, Folarin Orimolade

Free Agents – Chris Casher, Cordarro Law, Ivan McLennan, Ese Mrabure, Mike Rose, Junior Turner, Jabar Westerman

Linebackers

The linebacker position is another one of strength for the Stamps heading into free agency. Cory Greenwood, however, is one name that Calgary would likely want to hold on to, despite his injury history. The 34-year-old was leading the league in tackles before he was placed on the six-game injured list. The veteran finished the campaign with 79 tackles, two sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles in 12 games.

Among the Stamps’ returnees are Wynton McManis, Nate Holley and Fraser Sopik. Sopik is one of the younger players on the Stamps’ roster, however, he showed that he has the potential to be a dependable contributor down the road. The fourth-rounder in the 2019 CFL Draft got into all 18 games during the 2019 season, compiling 13 defensive tackles, 10 special teams tackles, a pair of sacks and a forced fumble in his rookie year. At just 22 years old, he’s someone that Calgary will be happy to have on board.

McManis was the Stamps’ tackle leader in 2019. He had a career-high 86 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble while appearing in 15 contests. And while Begelton was the breakout star on the offensive side of the ball, there wasn’t a more disruptive force than Holley. The 25-year-old finished the year with 78 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, one sack and an interception in 2019. That was good enough to earn him the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie honour.

Returning – Nate Holley, Riley Jones, Wynton McManis, Eric Mezzalira, Chase Middleton, Fraser Sopik

Free Agents – Marcus Ball, Cory Greenwood

Defensive Backs

Calgary does have a majority of its secondary returning for the 2020 season. There is, however, one glowing omission from this list in Tre Roberson, who finished second in the CFL with seven interceptions this past season. He’s drawing interest from the NFL and is no guarantee to return in 2020.

DaShaun Amos highlights the names that could head elsewhere in February. The 25-year-old was a full-time starter for the first time in his CFL career, and he ran with the opportunity, picking off five passes — and taking one back to the house — while tacking on 42 tackles in 17 outings.

There is depth at the position, as Robertson Daniel, Royce Metchie, Jamar Wall and Raheem Wilson are the main standouts among the players under contract. Daniel had a highlight-reel, diving interception — one of the three he had on the year — as well as 21 tackles. Metchie had a standout sophomore campaign with the Stamps, with 48 tackles and three picks while playing 17 games.

Wall has been playing SAM linebacker for the Stamps. The 31-year-old had 67 tackles and a sack in 16 contests. Wilson also flourished in his first year with the Red and White, finishing with 36 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

If Roberson does depart, the Stamps will need to bring in a replacement for him as well as someone to take the retired Brandon Smith’s spot in the secondary.

Returning – Robertson Daniel, Lorenzo Jerome, Dagogo Maxwell, Royce Metchie, Jonathan Moxey, Nick Statz, Jamar Wall, Raheem Wilson

Free Agents – DaShaun Amos, Adam Berger, Courtney Stephen,

Special Teams

The biggest gap on special teams will be felt by the loss of punter Rob Maver. He opted to retire from football after spending 10 years with the Stampeders. Rene Paredes will return for his 10th year with the team in 2020. He’s hit on 86.8 per cent of his kicks during his career. In 2019, the 34-year-old went 43 for 52 (82.7%).

Returning – Pierre-Luc Caron, Rene Paredes,

Free Agents – None