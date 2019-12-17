Bighill brings the Grey Cup to local hockey practice

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill was an integral part in the team’s run to the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw. While enjoying his offseason, the Montesano, Wash., native took time to attend a local youth hockey practice, and he brought a plus-one.

While he plies his trade on a field, he didn’t look out of place on the ice. Despite being able to stand on skates, Bighill made sure to keep his noggin protected, wearing his helmet at all times. That drew some chirps from the 10-year-olds whom he was skating with.

After participating in some shootout drills and being challenged to a fight by one of the kids, Bighill and the kids lined up for a photo with the Grey Cup.