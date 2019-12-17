CFL names Dale H. Lastman new Chairman of the Board

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League announced the appointment of Dale H. Lastman, C.M. as the league’s 39th Chair of the Board of Governors.

“I’m pleased to take on this role at a time full of promise and potential for the CFL, an important part of our country’s cultural and sporting fabric,” said Mr. Lastman.

“It’s an honour to have this opportunity to work even more closely with my fellow Governors, people dedicated to making this league bigger and better.”

Mr. Lastman is Chair of Goodmans LLP and practices corporate, commercial and securities law, while providing counsel in connection with public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and business restructurings. He has extensive experience in the sports and entertainment industry. Mr. Lastman is a Director of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd and serves as an Alternate Governor of the NHL and NBA, as well as the Governor representing the Toronto Argonauts. He is the Chair of the Baycrest Board of Directors. In addition, Mr. Lastman serves as an Honorary Trustee of the Hospital for Sick Children, and sits on the Board of Directors of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Roots Ltd.

A Member of the Order of Canada, Mr. Lastman has also been appointed by the Minister of National Defense as an Honorary Captain of the Royal Canadian Navy. He has been awarded the rank of Honorary Detective by the Toronto Police Service and was recognized as one of “Toronto’s 50 Most Influential People” by Toronto Life Magazine.

“As we build CFL 2.0, and work together to take this league to new heights, we are grateful to be able to call upon Dale’s business acumen, wise stewardship and legendary people skills,” said Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner of the Canadian Football League.

“His deep-rooted passion for Canadian sport including our great game, and his extensive experience in corporate governance, will serve the CFL, our members and our fans very well.”

Mr. Lastman succeeds Jim Lawson, who recently stepped down as the CFL’s Chair, following six years of distinguished service to the league.