Als promote Eric Deslauriers to Director of Football ops

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday that they have promoted Éric Deslauriers, who was Coordinator of Player personnel in 2019, to Director of Football Operations. The former receiver was the Alouettes Draft Coordinator from 2016 to 2018.

“It’s an honour for me to accede to this function and to contribute even more in the team’s success,” said Deslauriers. “We have made significant progress in 2019 but we know we can’t take anything for granted. The entire organization has the same objective, which is to continue to get better and make the Alouettes a championship team. We feel the enthusiasm around the team and it’s very motivating.”

In 115 CFL games, all played with the Alouettes, Deslauriers caught 99 passes for 1,334 yards and scored three touchdowns. The former Eastern Michigan University Eagle helped the Alouettes raise the Grey Cup twice, in 2009 and 2010.