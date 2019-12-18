Esks defensive coordinator Phillip Lolley resigns

- News
EDMONTON — Edmonton Eskimos defensive coordinator Phillip Lolley has resigned due to personal reasons, effective immediately, the team announced on Wednesday.
“The Eskimos would like to thank Philip for all his hard work and dedication and we wish him the best in his future endeavours,” says Brock Sunderland, Eskimos General Manager and Vice President of Football Operations.
Lolley first joined the Green and Gold in 2014 as linebackers coach. The following season, he was a member of the Eskimos Grey Cup champion coaching staff in the same capacity. Lolley retuned Edmonton last season as defensive coordinator.