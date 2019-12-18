Off-Season Outlook: Montreal Alouettes

MONTREAL — No team made strides in 2019 quite like the Montreal Alouettes.

November football made a triumphant return to Percival Molson Stadium this season as Head Coach Khari Jones and quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. led Montreal to its first home playoff game since 2014. Despite an early playoff exit, the Als have announced their arrival as an East Division contender.

With a busy off-season under way, how can the Als build momentum towards 2020? The coaching staff and starting quarterback are in place, but there’s still a long to-do list, from pending free agents Eugene Lewis and William Stanback to the ongoing search for a general manager.

As the front office looks to build on a tidal wave of momentum, CFL.ca previews what’s to come for the Alouettes.

RELATED

» Rigmaiden out as Als’ GM search continues

» Free Agency 2020: Breaking down the East

» One off-season question for every team

Front Office/Coaching Staff

The revolving door at head coach may have finally halted. Six months after the Alouettes dismissed Mike Sherman just before the regular season, Khari Jones has established himself as a long-term answer, earning a three-year contract extension immediately following the Grey Cup.

Once a prolific quarterback in the CFL and Most Outstanding Player in 2001, Jones has inspired a remarkable turnaround, invigorating the fan base while fostering the development of Vernon Adams Jr., one of the league’s top rising stars at the quarterback position.

With defensive coordinator Bob Slowik set for his sophomore season, the Als’ coaching staff should return intact. The biggest question is in the front office, where the search for a new general manager has been postponed. The Alouettes will take a committee approach led by President and CEO Patrick Boivin, head coach and offensive coordinator Khari Jones, special advisor Wally Buono as well as new Director of Football Operations Éric Deslauriers.

There’s heavy lifting to be done, from free agency on Feb. 11 and international combines to the 2020 CFL Draft.

Pending Free Agents

Receiver Eugene Lewis and running back William Stanback lead a list of about eight starters due to become free agents for the Montreal Alouettes. Lewis built on a breakout sophomore season last year, leading the team with 1,133 yards and five touchdowns on 72 catches at the boundary receiver position. Stanback, meanwhile, formed an impressive tandem with Jeremiah Johnson, averaging at least six yards per carry for the second season in a row while breaking the 1,000-yard barrier.

Chris Ackie would be a loss for the Alouettes after recording 38 tackles in 10 games as a mid-season addition at WILL linebacker. Ackie formed an all-Canadian duo at linebacker with Henoc Muamba. Defensive tackles Woody Baron and Fabion Foote are also free after Feb. 11, along with starting defensive backs Ciante Evans and Patrick Levels.

Canadian offensive linemen Kristian Matte should be a priority for the Alouettes before free agency. The 34-year-old proved he still has lots left in the tank, starting all 18 games on a much-improved O-line. Pending free agent Sean Jamieson, also a national, started 14 games as a guard and tackle.

» View full list of 2020 pending free agents

Canadian Content

Led by offensive lineman Trey Rutherford, middle linebacker Henoc Muamba and safety Bo Lokombo, the Alouettes have a strong core of national players under contract for 2020. All three are in their prime and Muamba has become the heart and soul of the team, totaling 201 tackles, six sacks and three forced fumbles over his last two seasons in Montreal.

Credit to Kavis Reed, the former Alouettes general manager improved the team’s national talent base before being dismissed during the 2019 season. The Alouettes had enough ratio flexibility to start all Americans at receiver at times last year, thanks in part to the linebacker duo of Muamba and Chris Ackie, along with a deep pool of Canadian offensive linemen.

Ackie and offensive linemen Sean Jamieson and Kristian Matte are pending free agents, while Fabion Foote started four games on the defensive line and is also without a contract beyond Feb. 11. Offensive lineman Landon Rice is also due to hit the open market. Receiver Kaion Julien-Grant and offensive lineman Tyler Johnstone should be in for bigger roles in 2020.

Positional Outlook

Quarterbacks

What a difference a year makes. Last spring Antonio Pipkin was considered the favourite to win a wide open quarterback battle that also included Matt Shiltz and Vernon Adams Jr. There’s no longer any question who will be the team’s starter moving forward, as 26-year-old Adams has emerged as the long-term option that’s eluded the Alouettes ever since Anthony Calvillo retired.

Adams was spectacular in 2019, averaging 9.1 yards per attempt with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 12 touchdowns and led the Als to several come-from-behind wins. While Matt Shiltz has emerged as the likely No. 2, Antonio Pipkin‘s future is up in the air. The 24-year-old fell down the depth chart following injury and had a costly fumble in a loss to BC.

Knowing their opening day starter for 2020 should benefit the Alouettes this off-season, especially in their pursuit of big-name free agents. Adams has energized the Alouettes and is looked to as one of the best young pivots around.

Returning – Vernon Adams Jr., Antonio Pipkin, Hugo Richard, Matthew Shiltz

Free Agents – None

Running Backs

Opponents described the Alouettes’ running back duo of William Stanback and Jeremiah Johnson as quite the handful last season. While Stanback is viewed as an inside runner and Johnson is known for his quickness, both backs have the versatility to catch passes, run between the tackles or win the edge. In a perfect world the Als would have both pending free agents on the roster in 2020, though Stanback has NFL ambitions.

Some say running backs are a dime a dozen, but Stanback has been a difference maker in two seasons with Montreal. The 25-year-old possesses a unique blend of size and speed, which has translated on the stat sheet with a career 6.3 yards per carry average on 251 carries. Johnson was equally dangerous, averaging 6.0 yards per carry for 532 yards.

Returning – Jeshrun Antwi, Shaquille Murray-Lawrence, Etienne Moisan, Christophe Normand

Free Agents – Jeremiah Johnson, Ryder Stone, William Stanback, Spencer Moore

Receivers

Eugene Lewis, DeVier Posey and B.J. Cunningham were expected to do most of the heavy lifting in the Alouettes’ receiving corps last season, but injuries changed their plans. Cunningham and Posey missed a combined 18 games, while Jake Wieneke and Quan Bray became full-time starters and possible future stars.

The Alouettes’ leader in receiving yards, Eugene Lewis, is one of the team’s top free agents. The 26-year-old flashed glimpses of dominance at the boundary wideout position, catching 72 passes for 1,133 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted frequently in Montreal’s vertical passing attack, including a season-high 16 in an overtime win over Calgary.

While late-season acquisition Chris Matthews struggled to get on the field and could be free agent bound, Dante Absher appears to have a future with the club. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound pass-catcher started the Eastern Semi-Final, catching five of eight targets in a losing cause. Even if Lewis ends up elsewhere in 2020, the Als will still boast an impressive group of receivers in 2020.

Returning – Dante Absher, Quan Bray, Malcolm Carter, B.J. Cunningham, Fabien Guerra, Malachi Jones, Kaion Julien-Grant, DeVier Posey, Jake Wieneke

Free Agents – Mario Alford, Felix Faubert-Lussier, Eugene Lewis, Chris Matthews, Shakeir Ryan

Offensive Linemen

After allowing 66 sacks in 2018, the Alouettes did a much better job of protecting their quarterbacks last season. A deeper, more talented offensive line played a significant role, led by veterans Kristian Matte, Spencer Wilson and Tony Washington along with emerging star Trey Rutherford. There’s work to be done this off-season, as Matte, Landon Rice and Sean Jamieson are all pending free agents, but the Als are in good shape overall up front.

Alouettes fans should be excited about Rutherford, who turns 24 just before Christmas. The former second overall pick made significant strides in 2019 and could become a long-time pillar on the offensive line. If Tyler Johnstone can just stay healthy after being held to five games last season, that unit could another step forward next year.

Americans Chris Schleuger and Tony Washington should also be in the mix for 2020, while Zach Wilkinson and Samuel Thomassin are recent draft picks to keep an eye on.

Returning –Tyler Johnstone, Diego Kuhlmann, Trey Rutherford, Chris Schleuger, Samuel Thomassin, Tony Washington, Zach Wilkinson, Spencer Wilson, Donald Hawkins

Free Agents – Sean Jamieson, Kristian Matte, Landon Rice

Defensive Linemen

The Alouettes could be in search of an upgrade on their defensive line, knowing their two starting defensive ends in John Bowman and Antonio Simmons combined for just 11 sacks. Bowman is the CFL’s active sack leader with 134 in his career, including eight last season. The 37-year-old continues to get the job done and is under contract for 2020 should he choose to continue.

While Gabriel Knapton and national Bo Banner are pending free agents, 23-year-old Antonio Simmons should return for his sophomore season. On the inside, Woody Baron, Ryan Brown and Fabion Foote are pending free agency. Foote, the 12th overall pick in 2017, has yet to become a full-time starter. Baron has started regularly at defensive tackle.

Returning – John Bowman, JaVon Rolland-Jones, Antonio Simmons, Nathaniel Anderson, Jean-Samuel Blanc, Chase DeMoor, Michael Sanelli, Lord Hyeamang

Free Agents – Bo Banner, Woody Baron, Ryan Brown, Fabion Foote, Gabriel Knapton

Linebackers

The Alouettes went with an all-Canadian duo at linebacker in Henoc Muamba and Bo Lokombo, while Chris Ackie was added partway through the season. If Lokombo continues to play safety in 2020, Ackie, a pending free agent, should be a priority for the Alouettes to re-sign this off-season after recording 38 tackles in 10 games.

Either way, the ability for the Als to go Canadian both at MIKE and WILL linebackers gives them roster flexibility due to the ratio. Muamba, who turns 31 in February, is set for another season in Montreal after recording 93 tackles and two forced fumbles in 2019.

Joining pending free agent Frederic Plesius, Manitoba product and 26-year-old DJ Lalama showcased his abilities late last season, posting a 10-tackle game in a start vs. the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Glenn Love and Paul Kozachuk are also free agents.

Returning – Tevin Floyd, Jason Hall, Bo Lokombo, Henoc Muamba, Jean-Gabriel Poulin, Paris Taylor, Benjamin Whiting

Free Agents – Paul Kozachuk, DJ Lalama, Glenn Love, Frederic Plesius, Chris Ackie

Defensive Backs

A trio of former Calgary Stampeders led the Als last season, as Tommie Campbell, Ciante Evans and Patrick Levels all held down starting roles. The latter two are due to become free agents, including Levels, who broke out with 86 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles as a coverage linebacker.

The Alouettes’ defence was among the CFL’s worst in most passing categories, but a first-year defensive coordinator and a pass rush that struggled to generate pressure may have played a role. The emergence of Greg Reid bodes well for this group in the long run, while the status of safety Taylor Loffler is unknown after he suffered a season-ending injury.

Returning – Tommie Campbell, Ryan Carter, Cody Cranston, Ty Cranston, Jarnor Jones, Taylor Loffler, Aarion Maxey-Penton, Greg Reid, Juan Tamayo,

Free Agents – Ciante Evans, Patrick Levels, Najee Murray, Dominique Termansen

Special Teams

Boris Bede returned to his rookie form last season, connecting on 89 per cent of field goal tries while going 43-of-45 on extra points. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound kicker put his booming leg to use on punts as well, averaging a career high 44.6 yards per attempt. The 30-year-old should continue to hold all kicking duties for the Als in 2020.

Returning – Boris Bede, Enrique Yenny

Free Agents – Martin Bedard