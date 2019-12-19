Lions ink Canadian receiver Shaq Johnson to new deal

SURREY — The BC Lions announced on Thursday it that it has signed National wide receiver Shaq Johnson to a one-year contract extension. Johnson was eligible to become a free agent in February.

“Shaq made huge strides for us in 2019 and we expect him to take his play to an even higher level,” said General Manager Ed Hervey in a statement. “We feel he has the opportunity to become one of the league’s most dangerous downfield threats as he continues his progression as a young receiver.”

Johnson is coming off his best season as a pro, recording 39 receptions for 597 yards, both career highs, and a pair of touchdowns while appearing in all 18 regular season games for a second consecutive season.

Drafted by the Lions in the fourth round (32nd overall) back in 2016, the former London (Ont.) junior has appeared in 54 games over the last four seasons and is just three receptions shy of 100 for his career.