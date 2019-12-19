Riders sign Braden Schram to extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national offensive lineman Braden Schram to a contract extension.

Schram returns for his third year with the Green and White after a strong showing in 2019 where he played in 10 regular-season games on the Riders’ offensive line. The 27-year-old was part of a nearly unmovable offensive line that only allowed only 37 sacks.

The Alberta native played four seasons at the University of Calgary from 2013 to 2016, starting 31 games for the Dinos. He was named a Canada West all-star in 2014 and 2015 and was a first-team U Sports All-Canadian in 2015.

Schram was selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the second round (13th overall) of the 2017 CFL Draft and signed with the Riders in July 2018.