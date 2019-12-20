REDBLACKS hire Alex Suber as receivers coach

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS today announced that Alex Suber has been hired as the team’s Receivers Coach. The Florida native arrives in Ottawa with coaching experience on both sides of the ball after a five-year career as a CFL player. “

We’re excited to bring on Alex Suber as the REDBLACKS Receivers Coach,” head coach Paul LaPolice said. “Alex brings a range of experience as a coach over the past five years, the last two spent working with receivers at a high level. His experience as a starting defensive back in the CFL will also be an invaluable asset to our receivers. This is a good, young coach who will relate to our players.”

Before joining the REDBLACKS, Suber most recently coached receivers at Murray State University. Prior to that, he served as Lyon College’s Defensive Coordinator. He was also invited to the Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp in 2017 as a guest coach.

As a player, Suber suited-up for Saskatchewan, Toronto and Winnipeg between 2010 and 2015, with his first two seasons playing under LaPolice with the Blue Bombers. He wrapped-up his playing career with 65 games played and 254 defensive tackles. From 2005 to 2009 Suber was a Defensive Back standout at Middle Tennessee State University. His leadership attributes and work ethic led to his being named team captain and his performance earned him a 1st Team All-Conference honour.