Condell, Washington sign extensions with Ticats

HAMILTON — Orlondo Steinauer, Head Coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, announced Monday that Offensive Coordinator Tommy Condell, as well as Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach Mark Washington, have signed contract extensions to remain with the team.

With Special Teams Coordinator Jeff Reinebold also extending his stay in Hamilton earlier in December, the Tiger-Cats have retained all three of its coordinators from the team’s 2019 coaching staff.

“As I have stated before, continuity with great people is vitally important,” Steinauer said in a statement. “In addition, Tommy, Jeff and Mark are extremely skilled and hard-working leaders that embody our organizational culture. Their contributions were significant to our achievements in 2019 and will be equally important in 2020. We are extremely excited they are going to remain with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.”

Condell, 47, oversaw a Tiger-Cats offence in 2019 that posted league-leading rankings in numerous offensive categories despite losing starting quarterback and 2018 East Division Most Outstanding Player nominee Jeremiah Masoli in Week 7 to a season-ending injury. Second-year pro Dane Evans took over at quarterback for the remainder of the season and under Condell’s guidance, the Ticats finished first in the CFL in offensive points for (508), offensive points per game (28.2), offensive touchdowns (50), net offence (7,125 yards), net offence per game (395.8 yards), second down conversion percentage (tie-50.5%), average yards per play (6.84), first downs (398), passing yards (5,639), passing yards per game (313.3), average gain per pass (9.0 yards) and 30+ yard pass gains (31).

As a result, wide receiver Brandon Banks was named the CFL’s 2019 Most Outstanding Player after leading the league in all major receiving categories, including receptions (112), yards (1,550) and touchdowns (13), and Chris Van Zeyl was named the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. Four offensive players were also named 2019 CFL All-Stars, including Banks, Van Zeyl, wide receiver Bralon Addison and offensive guard Brandon Revenberg.

Washington, 46, led a Tiger-Cats’ defensive unit that allowed a league-low and franchise-record 344 points against and just 33 touchdowns last season, while also ranking second in the CFL in pass knockdowns (73), and third in quarterback sacks (54), turnovers forced (44), interceptions (22) and fumble recoveries (12).

Washington’s defence produced the 2019 East Division’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in linebacker Simoni Lawrence, who led the CFL in defensive tackles (98) and defensive plays made (117).

Hamilton had four CFL All-Stars on defence in Lawrence, defensive tackle Dylan Wynn, defensive halfback Richard Leonard and safety Tunde Adeleke.