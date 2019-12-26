Riders ink Geter to two-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Chad Geter to a two-year contract extension, keeping him with the club through the 2021 season.

Geter is staying in Green and White after returning to the Club midway through the 2019 season.

The 25-year-old played six games for the Roughriders this year making nine defensive tackles, two special teams tackles and three sacks. Prior to landing back in Saskatchewan, Geter played two games with the Alouettes and added one defensive tackle and one special teams tackle.

Geter initially signed with the Roughriders April of 2018 and played in 18 regular season games and the West Semi-Final registering 19 defensive tackles, 17 special-teams tackles, three quarterback sacks, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

Geter spent five collegiate seasons at Gardner-Webb University earning 203 solo tackles, 142 assists, 35.5 tackles for a loss, 10.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 47 games.

He was named an All-Big South Conference performer three times in his college career and was selected as an FCS All-American after the 2016 season.