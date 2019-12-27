Bombers ink Augustine through 2021

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian running back Johnny Augustine to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. Augustine was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Augustine(5-9, 206, University of Guelph, July 7, 1993 in Welland, Ont.) will be entering his third season with the Bombers in 2020 after signing with the club prior to the 2018 season.

He played in 16 regular season games for the Bombers in 2019, rushing 38 times for 242 yards and adding six receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Augustine earned a spot with the Bombers after an impressive training camp in 2018 that included rushing eight times for 81 yards and a touchdown in a preseason win over Edmonton. He dressed for nine regular season games, rushing seven times for 51 yards and a touchdown — all those touches coming in the club’s regular season finale in Edmonton.

Augustine played five seasons with the Guelph Gryphons, rushing for 2,742 yards and 28 touchdowns on 483 rushes. In his senior year, Augustine rushed for 690 yards and nine touchdowns on 122 carries.