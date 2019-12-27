Bombers release Rose to pursue NFL opportunities

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have granted defensive back Winston Rose his release in order to further pursue NFL opportunities, the team announced Friday.

Rose was a key figure during the team’s run to the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw, leading the league with nine interceptions. He added a key interception in the Western Final vs. Saskatchewan, and totaled 15 tackles throughout the Grey Cup Playoffs.

Winnipeg was the third team in as many years for the 26-year-old following stints with Ottawa and BC.