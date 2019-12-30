CFL congratulates David Braley on Order of Canada

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) congratulates David Braley on receiving one of Canada’s highest honours.

The owner of the BC Lions and a legendary builder and leader of the CFL has been named an officer of the Order of Canada.

In making the announcement, the Governor General, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, said the Hamilton native is being recognized “for his contributions to the CFL and for his entrepreneurial and philanthropic leadership in his community.”

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie praised Braley, who has also owned the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts and has previously served as the CFL’s Chair and its interim Commissioner.

“This honour recognizes the tremendous role David has played in our league, shepherding it through challenging times and being an integral part of some of its greatest triumphs,” Ambrosie said.

“And in that way, it also recognizes the important role the CFL itself and the Grey Cup play in the life of Canadians and in the culture of Canada,” he added.

“It is with pride and gratitude that I congratulate David on behalf of his fellow league governors and the entire CFL.”

Braley is also a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, the Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame and the McMaster Sports Hall of Fame.

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada honours people “whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations and whose compassion unites our communities.”

Close to 7,500 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order of Canada.