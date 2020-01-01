Als release Stanback to pursue NFL opportunities

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that the club has released international running back William Stanback in order to allow him to pursue opportunities in the NFL.

In his second season in the CFL, in 2019, Stanback reached the 1,000 rushing yards plateau as he finished the season with 1,048 rushing yards on 170 carries, while crossing the goal line five times. The 25-year-old also caught 33 passes for 329 yards.

The Hempstead, N.Y. native maintained a CFL leading 6.2 yards per carry average. On July 21, against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, he carried the ball 22 times for gains of 203 yards while adding 46 yards on one reception, allowing him to complete his day with 249 total yards.