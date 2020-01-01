Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

News January 1, 2020

Bombers release DB Marcus Sayles to pursue NFL opportunity

Geoff Robins/CFL.ca

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has released international defensive back Marcus Sayles in order for him to further pursue NFL opportunities.

Sayles was a critical part of a Winnipeg secondary that was dominant in the playoffs, helping the team capture their first Grey Cup since 1990.

Sayles had 64 tackles and three interceptions last season, his second in the CFL.

Recent

Steinberg: A New Years resolution for every CFL team
Nye: Expect the unexpected after a wild 2019
Timber Mart Top 10 Plays of 2019