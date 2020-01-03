Stamps grant Tre Roberson his release

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive back Tre Roberson in order to allow him to pursue an opportunity in the National Football League.

In 2019, Roberson earned CFL all-star honours and was Calgary’s nominee for the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player award. He made 16 starts and ranked second in the CFL with seven interceptions. Roberson scored two touchdowns – one on an interception return and one on a fumble recovery. Roberson also had 12 knockdowns – the third-highest total in the CFL – as well as 41 tackles.

In 32 career regular-season games over two seasons with Calgary, Roberson has 95 tackles and 10 interceptions.