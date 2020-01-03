Winnipeg football club board renewal process continues

WINNIPEG — The renewal process continues for the Winnipeg Football Club Board of Directors. The Club is pleased to announce the election of four new directors and the re-election of two returning directors.

The Directors were chosen through the open public nomination process first initiated by the Club in March 2013. “We continue to be impressed with the quality of individuals who have expressed interest in serving the Winnipeg Football Club as volunteer Directors,” said Spiring. With these elections, the number of new directors elected from the community at large has grown to sixteen.

Neil Armstrong, Karen Fonseth, Shaun Hauser, and Carmine Militano have been elected to the Board of Directors of the Winnipeg Football Club effective January 1, 2020, through the public nomination process. The Board also announced the re-election of Kevin Neiles and Scott Sissons.

After significant contributions to the organization over the last several years, past Chair Jeff Martin, Craig Evans, Priti Shah, and Marnie Strath will retire from the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2020. “We thank our retiring directors for their commitment to the Winnipeg Football Club, years of service, and their passion that helped us to win a Grey Cup.” said Board Chair Dayna Spiring. “Jeff has been a great leader for the Club, serving as Board Chair for three years and representing the WFC on the CFL’s Board of Governors. I have learned a lot from him and have great respect for the foundation that he has helped to build.”

Neil Armstrong

Neil Armstrong is the President and CFO of Warehouse One, a national specialty apparel retail chain with 123 stores and nearly 1,000 employees across Canada. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of four affiliated retail companies including Bootlegger, Ricki’s, Cleo and Suzanne’s as well as two affiliated service entities in Comark Services and Parian Logistics. Including Warehouse One, Neil has a role in leading and governing nearly 500 retail stores across Canada.

Winnipeg born and raised and a proud Bomber for Life, Neil has enjoyed a very successful and rewarding career since receiving his CA designation in 1997. His passion for the Bombers comes from his childhood and he has proudly passed down this passion to his children.

Karen Fonseth

Karen Fonseth is the Chief Executive Officer of DASCH Inc., a non-profit organization established in 1974 dedicated to exploring and meeting the residential, day program, respite and foster care needs of youth and adults; supporting people living in over 50 homes throughout Winnipeg. Karen’s career has been dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults both nationally and globally over the past 25 years at a senior executive level.

In 2015 Karen graduated from the GMP, Executive Leadership Program at Harvard Business School. Karen was recognized and awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal of Honor in 2013 for her contribution toward benefitting the lives of Canadians in the Province of Manitoba.

Shaun Hauser

Shaun Hauser is the President and CEO of Wellington-Altus Private Wealth, a Canada-wide comprehensive wealth management company established in 2017. Shaun is a successful Investment Advisor in Winnipeg and has worked in the field since receiving his Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) degree from the University of Manitoba in 1998. He has extensive experience in the management and organization of departments and companies in the wealth management industry. Recently, Shaun served on the executive committee of NBF Wealth Management, where he was VP of Advisor Strategy and Support.

Shaun is a life-long Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan and a season ticket holder for the past 10 years. He is thrilled to give back to a Club that has given him so much since he was a boy.

Carmine Militano

Carmine Militano is a Partner and Senior Vice President of Business Development and Innovation with Bockstael Construction, Manitoba’s Builder for over 107 years. He is focused on Bockstael’s growth agenda and is an acknowledged specialist in the practice of strategic business planning and project management. Carmine brings a “360 degree perspective” to the Bockstael team with more than 39 years’ experience across the entire design-construct life cycle including consulting, manufacturing and construction

Carmine has served on a number of Boards and is currently the Vice Chair of the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation Board and Past Chair of the Holy Names House of Peace Board.

For the better part of 40 years, Carmine and his wife Nancy have been season ticket holders of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Having grown up in a “Bomber household”, Carmine and Nancy’s three children are also avid Bomber fans.