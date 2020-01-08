Over $4 million invested in amateur football by the CFL in 2019

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) and its nine member clubs invested $4,003,273 towards the growth and development of the sport in 2019.

“Amateur football serves as the root of our great game in Canada,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “Through donations, team appearances and the #TryFootball initiative, we reinforced and renewed our dedication to delivering football to Canadians in communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast.”

The CFL has totaled nearly $11.5M in support of amateur football since 2017. Efforts this past year included direct donations towards events and programming, as well as, 3,212 appearances by team personnel at clinics, tournaments and football celebrations across the country.

“Our players and coaches are the greatest ambassadors for Canadian football. Their outreach to youth and communities this past year was tremendous, exceeding 2018’s number of appearances by more than 1,000.

“This dedication to the next generation of players and fans is what the CFL is all about – passion for the game and a commitment to connecting with the people who make our league possible,” added Commissioner Ambrosie.

Programs and initiatives in 2019 included, but were not limited to: