Esks agree to 3-year extension with Brian Walker

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have agreed to a contract extension with defensive back Brian Walker.

The deal will run through the 2022 season. Walker was set to become a free agent in February.

Walker originally signed in Edmonton on July 4, 2018.

In 14 games (nine starts) in 2019, Walker finished with 25 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, two sacks and one interception while playing the defensive back, halfback and SAM linebacker positions.

The 24-year-old has spent his first two seasons with the Esks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he’s accumulated 66 tackles, seven special teams tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 29 career games.