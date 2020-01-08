Riders release Moncrief to pursue NFL opportunities

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American linebacker Derrick Moncrief to pursue an NFL opportunity.

Moncrief played three seasons for the Green and White after initially signing in 2017.

In 2019, he played 17 games making 69 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and one forced fumble and was named a CFL All-Star.

Moncrief was set to be a free agent on February 11, 2020.