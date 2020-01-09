Alouettes announce 2020 coaching staff

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced their 2020 coaching staff on Thursday.

The team announced that Barron Miles will be the club’s Defensive Backs Coach and Pass Game Coordinator and Michael Lionello was named an offensive assistant, while Vincent Nardone will return as a defensive assistant.

Miles spent 12 years in the CFL as a defensive back, including seven seasons with the Alouettes. He was the Edmonton Eskimos’ Defensive Backs and Player Development coach since 2016. With his help, the Eskimos finished third in the CFL last season allowing 22.2 points average per game and second in the league with 31 offensive touchdowns allowed.

The Roselle, NJ native entered the CFL coaching ranks in 2010 as a Defensive Assistant with the BC Lions for two seasons. In 2015, he served as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Defensive Back Coach, after spending the previous three seasons in the same position with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. As a coach, he won two Grey Cups with BC in 2011 and with Saskatchewan in 2013.

Inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2018, the 47-year-old was chosen a CFL All-Star six times during his career. He hoisted the Grey Cup twice as a player in 2002 with Montreal and in 2006 with BC.

Lionello was hired as the Toronto Argonauts Running Back Coach in 2019. Prior to that, he spent three seasons with the BC Lions, as the quality control coach in 2016 and the running backs coach the following two seasons. Prior to his time with the Lions, the University of Victoria alum was part of the Simon Fraser University Clan coaching staff.

Vincent Nardone will be entering his second season with the Alouettes as a Defensive Assistant. He helped players like Hénoc Muamba (93), Patrick Levels (86) and Greg Reid (71) finish among CFL leaders for defensive tackles last season. The Mascouche, QC native joined the team’s coaching staff in 2019 after working in the club’s football operations department the previous season. He was also the Linebacker Coach with the Concordia University Stingers.