Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy

Please note that the privacy policy for this website was recently updated. Click to learn more.

Transactions January 9, 2020

Ted Stays in Tigertown: All-star Laurent inks extension with ‘Cats

Shannon Vizniowski/CFL.ca

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday the football club has re-signed national defensive tackle Ted Laurent to a two-year contract. Laurent will return for his seventh season with the Tiger-Cats in 2020.

Laurent was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Laurent, 32, made 16 appearances with 12 starts at defensive tackle for the Tiger-Cats in 2019, posting 16 defensive tackles, five quarterback sacks and three tackles for loss. The 6-1, 299-pound native of Powder Springs, Georgia also suited up in both of Hamilton’s playoff games, including the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary.

2020 FREE AGENCY
» Official Free Agent Tracker 
» Bio: Ted Laurent’s career numbers 
» More free agency headlines

A dominant interior lineman, Ted Laurent will avoid free agency by returning for his seventh season in Black and Gold with a new deal inked Thursday.

Laurent has appeared in 142 career Canadian Football League games (120 starts) during his nine-year career with the Edmonton Eskimos (2011-13) and Tiger-Cats (2014-19), registering 186 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, 48 quarterback sacks, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The University of Mississippi product is a two-time CFL All-star (2014, 2015), five-time Divisional All-Star (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018), and has been named the Tiger-Cats Most Outstanding Canadian three times (2014, 2015, 2018).

Recent

O’Leary: Jones invigorated by Alouettes’ new ownership
Ferguson: The winding road of Ronald Ollie
Ollie: ‘Everybody looks at me like the TV star when I’m a football player’