Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy

Please note that the privacy policy for this website was recently updated. Click to learn more.

2020 Global Combines January 11, 2020

Two receivers shine at CFL Combine in Helsinki; earn invite to Toronto

Credit: Jari Turunen

HELSINKI, Finland —  Receivers Micky Kyei and Sebastien Sagne have been extended invitations to showcase their skills for Canadian Football League (CFL) general managers, coaches and scouts in Toronto from March 26-28.

Kyei and Sagne were among the 15 players who participated in the CFL Global Combine in Finland, conducted in association with the American Football Federation of Finland or the Suomen Amerikkalaisen Jalkapallon Liitto (SAJL) in Finnish.

“We were impressed with the caliber of athletes we saw on display,” said CFL Chief Financial Officer and Head of Football Operations, Greg Dick. “We would like to thank all the players who participated and the SAJL for conducting a seamless combine for everyone involved.”

The CFL will announce the full list of global players invited to Toronto following the completion of the 10 Global Combines. The 2020 CFL Global Draft will take place on April 16.

“We are very proud of our players and we are excited to see Kyei and Sagne continue their CFL journeys,” said Roope Noronen, President of the SAJL. “With this tremendous opportunity ahead at the combine in Toronto, I know they will make our country proud.”

During the 2019 season, CFL rosters featured, for the first time ever, one designated ‘global player’ from outside the U.S. and Canada on each team’s active roster and as many as two more on their practice rosters. In 2020, the number of global players per team will increase to two on the active roster and up-to-three on the practice roster, with as many as 45 global players competing in the league in 2020.

CFL GLOBAL COMBINE SCHEDULE

Date Location
January 12 Norrköping, Sweden
January 17 Paris, France
January 25 Florence, Italy
January 25 Bristol, England
January 26 Frankfurt, Germany
February 1 Tokyo, Japan
February 2 Osaka, Japan
February 29 Copenhagen, Denmark
March 15 Mexico City, Mexico

 

Recent

O’Leary: Campbell finds a fresh start in BC
Nye: 5 off-season priorities for the Riders
O’Leary: Quick ready to travel around the world for Global Combines