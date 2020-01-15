Als sign Osei-Kusi to two-year deal; release Wilson

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian receiver Chris Osei-Kusi to a two-year contract.

Osei-Kusi was a fourth-round pick by Montreal in the 2019 CFL Draft (30th overall). The Brampton, ON native attended the team’s 2019 training camp and played in both pre-season games.

The 22-year-old receiver played collegiately for five seasons in the Ontario Conference, including four with the Queen’s University Golden Gaels. In 2019, he suited up for the University of Windsor Lancers, catching 34 passes for 560 yards and two touchdowns.

In 35 career games at the university level, he caught 160 passes for 2,422 yards and ten touchdowns.

The team also announced that Canadian offensive lineman Spencer Wilson was released.