Ticats sign linebacker Curtis Newton to contract extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday the football club has extended National linebacker Curtis Newton.

Newton, 25, played in all 18 regular season games for the Tiger-Cats in 2019 registering seven special teams tackles. The six-foot-two, 220-pound native of London, Ont. also suited up in both of Hamilton’s playoff games, including the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw in Calgary.

Newton has appeared in 60 career Canadian Football League games during his four-year career with the Toronto Argonauts (2016-17) and Tiger-Cats (2017-19), registering two defensive tackles and 25 special teams tackles.