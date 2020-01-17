France’s Mahoungou, Anderson earn invitations to CFL Combine

PARIS, France — Wide receiver Anthony Mahoungou and defensive back Tony Anderson have been extended invitations to showcase their skills for Canadian Football League (CFL) general managers, coaches and scouts in Toronto at the CFL Combine from March 26-28. The pair were among the 21 players who participated in the CFL Global Combine in France, conducted in association with the Fédération Française de Football Américain (FFFA).

“The passion for football from all of the athletes was tremendous,” said CFL Chief Financial Officer and Head of Football Operations, Greg Dick. “This Combine wouldn’t have been possible without the leadership and commitment of the FAFF to laying the foundations for football to become a truly global sport.”

“We’re excited to grow the group of French players in the CFL and I’m hopeful that these prospects can positively impact the league,” said Pierre Trochet, Head of Business Operations for the FFFA. “The path ahead has been laid out by Boris (Bede), Max (Rouyer), Val (Gnahoua), Benjamin (Plu) and Asnnel (Robo). The question now is: Who’s next?”

The CFL will announce the full list of global players invited to Toronto following the completion of the 10 Global Combines prior to the 2020 CFL Global Draft on April 16.

EARLY GLOBAL PLAYER INVITEES TO THE CFL COMBINE

Global Combine Players Finland Micky Kyei

Sebastien Sagne Sweden William James

During the 2019 season, CFL rosters featured, for the first time ever, one designated ‘global player’ from outside the U.S. and Canada on each team’s active roster and as many as two more on their practice rosters. In 2020, the number of global players per team will increase to two on the active roster and up-to-three on the practice roster, with as many as 45 global players competing in the league.

CFL GLOBAL COMBINE SCHEDULE