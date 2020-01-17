Greg Knox named REDBLACKS’ DB coach

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS today announced that Greg Knox has been hired as the team’s defensive backs coach.

Knox arrives in Ottawa after many years of coaching at the Canadian university level, most recently serving as the defensive coordinator at the University of Alberta. Prior to that, Knox served as the defensive coordinator for the McMaster Marauders and helped them reach three Vanier Cups, including a national championship in 2011. He also spent one season as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive backs coach in 2015.

“We are very excited to have Greg Knox as our defensive backs coach,” REDBLACKS Head Coach Paul LaPolice said in a statement. “Greg played eight years in the CFL and was a CFL All-Star as a defensive back. CFL experience is important at that position and he will bring a wealth of knowledge to our players. He has coached in the CFL and has been a successful defensive coordinator and head coach at the U SPORTS level. He will be a great addition to our staff.”

During his playing days, Knox played university football with the Wilfred Laurier Golden Hawks, winning a Vanier Cup in 1991. Knox won the Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 1992 and 1998 and was also a two-time CFL All-Star.