Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy

Please note that the privacy policy for this website was recently updated. Click to learn more.

News January 20, 2020

Esks release Vickers to pursue NFL opportunities

Shannon Vizniowski/CFL.ca

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have released defensive lineman Kendal Vickers in order to pursue NFL opportunities.

Vickers, 24, spent the entire 2019 season with the Eskimos, making 12 tackles while adding a pair of sacks on the year.

The Havelock, NC., native spent his entire collegiate career at the University of Tennessee. In 32 career games with the volunteers, Vickers compiled 109 tackles — 42 of which were solo — 4.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Recent

The CFL “French Squad” continues to grow
Steinberg’s MMQB: Plenty left in the tank
Which team would Zach Collaros be best-suited with?