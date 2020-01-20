You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take

Saskatchewan Roughriders DL Charleston Hughes was a vital part of the Riders’ defence last season, leading the league with 16 sacks in his 12th season with the green and white. While enjoying his off-season, Hughes took his talents to the ice on Saturday.

The six-foot-one (six-foot-four with skates) lineman attended an open skate at a local rink in Saskatchewan. Hughes did not disappoint the fans watching as he went one for two in the shootout while he stayed on his feet. He even brought out the surfin’ celly after scoring. Hughes proved if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

Hopefully, “Chunky Dangles” (working nickname) makes this a regular part of his off-season regiment.