Eskimos finalize 2020 coaching staff

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have finalized the 2020 coaching staff, adding Terry Eisler as running backs coach and Kelly Jeffrey as quarterbacks coach and special teams assistant.

Eisler returns to the Green and Gold where he previously served as special teams coordinator (2013), defensive and special teams assistant (2012) and running backs coach (2007-09). Eisler spent last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as the special teams coach. He also spent 12 seasons with University of Alberta Golden Bears Football, serving as running backs coach (1994-2000), offensive coordinator (2001-06) and special teams coach (2015-18).

Jeffrey joins the Green and Gold with over 20 years of coaching experience in the CFL, NCAA and U Sports. He reunites with Milanovich who brought him into the league in 2016 as special teams coordinator with the Toronto Argonauts. Prior to joining the Argonauts, Jeffrey coached at Mount Allison University as the quarterbacks coach, offensive and special teams coordinator at Mount Allison University (2006-07) and head coach (2008-15). He also served head coach and offensive coordinator at Mayville State University (2002-05). Jeffrey was named the AUS Coach of the Year three times and the 2014 CIS (now U Sports) Coach of the Year.

Eskimos 2020 Coaching Staff is as follows: