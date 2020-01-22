Follow CFL

Which CFL Team Should Harry and Meghan Cheer for?

Harry and Meghan have unofficially/officially landed in Canada (read: Vancouver area) settling into their new life away from royal duties. Now that the couple will be spending a substantial amount of time in Canada we got to thinking…who will Harry and Meghan take on as their CFL team? This week at the 43:20 mark on The Waggle, Donnovan and Brodie debate which teams Harry and Meghan should consider cheering for this season.

