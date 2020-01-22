REDBLACKS sign Baltimore, Gosselin to extensions

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American defensive back Sherrod Baltimore and Canadian fullback Anthony Gosselin for 2020, the club announced on Wednesday.

A fan favourite on and off the field, Baltimore quickly became a popular figure on the REDBLACKS’ defence after arriving as a walk-on in 2017. In his three seasons in Ottawa, he has played 49 games and accumulated 91 tackles. In 2019, he had his best game during CFL week 18 against Toronto, recording five tackles. He also recorded an interception in the 2018 Grey Cup game against Calgary. Before joining the REDBLACKS, Baltimore played four years with the University of Maine.

“It feels good to be back in Ottawa where I belong. Everyone in Canada knows I want to be here,” the 27-year-old said in a statement. “We have some unfinished business to take care of and I can’t wait to get back on the field in front of the best fans in the CFL and compete for a Grey Cup with my brothers.”

Selected by the REDBLACKS in the 2nd round, 18th overall, in the 2017 CFL Draft, Gosselin played 29 games with Ottawa since joining the team, following his university career at Sherbrooke.

He ran the fastest 40-yard time for any running back or fullback at the CFL combine 4.73 seconds. Before joining the REDBLACKS in 2017, Gosselin was invited to the Kansas City Chiefs rookie camp.