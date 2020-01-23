Esks acquire Jordan Robinson from Bombers

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have acquired American running back Jordan Robinson from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in exchange for the rights to a player from the club’s negotiation list.

Robinson returns to the Green and Gold where he played in 2018 and 2019. He appeared in 10 games, recording seven carries for 23 yards, five receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown.

He also returned 28 punts for 213 yards, 35 kickoffs for 670 yards and two missed field goals for 58 yards.

He finished the 2019 season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on their practice roster.