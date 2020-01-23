REDBLACKS release 10 players, including Jennings, Madu

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have released 10 players, most notably quarterbacks Jonathon Jennings and Will Arndt and running backs Mossis Madu and Greg Morris.

Jennings, 27, played just one season in the nation’s capital. He was brought in to be the starter for the REDBLACKS ahead of the 2019 season but ended up serving in a quarterback committee alongside Dominique Davis.

He suited up in all 18 games for Ottawa, completing 65 percent of his passes for 1,154 yards and three touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions.

Arndt also started for the REDBLACKS at the tail end of the 2019 season. The Western Connecticut product threw for 940 yards and three scores with six picks.

Madu spent the previous four seasons with Ottawa. He only featured in nine contests for the team this past season, rushing for 403 yards on 103 carries. while adding 201 yards on 35 receptions.

Morris, 27, appeared in 12 games for the REDBLACKS, putting up 101 rushing yards on 16 carries.

The REDBLACKS also released receiver Seth Coate, defensive back Maurice Fleming, linebackers Jeff Knox Jr. and Nicolas Boulay, long snapper Mike Benson and defensive lineman Cameron Walker.

In a corresponding move, the team signed defensive linemen Patrick Afriyie and Charles Williams.