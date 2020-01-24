Als bring Gamble, Taman into football operations staff

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Friday that the organization has hired Tom Gamble as its assistant general manager and Brendan Taman as senior player personnel executive.

Gamble possesses close to 30 years of NFL experience where he notably and most recently was the Assistant general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.

“We added two exceptional people to our personnel today and we are a much better organization today with these two nominations,” declared Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “I’ve known Tom for many years and his impeccable reputation precedes him. He held many important positions in the NFL and will be a great asset in our constant search for talent South of the border. He also has a great knowledge of the CFL.”

On top of his two stops with the 49ers, Gamble was the vice president of player personnel with the Philadelphia Eagles for two seasons. During his time in the NFL, he has helped build 12 playoff teams.

“I am extremely happy to join the Montreal Alouettes. It’s a great fit for me as I’ve known Danny Maciocia for a long time and I am excited that we will be able to join forces in Montreal,” said Gamble. “I am looking forward to help this team continue where it left off last year and help take this storied franchise to the next step.”

Taman arrives in Montreal with a well-garnished resume, as he was the general manager with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2004 to 2008 and with the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2010 to 2015, hoisting the Grey Cup in 2013.

“Brendan possesses a vast knowledge of the CFL and Canadian football, on top of having many years of experience in our league,” said Maciocia. “He will be a great help to our already solid football operations department.”

“I am very happy to join the Alouettes family,” Taman said. “This team played exciting football last season and I want to help this team become even better in 2020 and for many seasons to come.”