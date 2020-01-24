CFL, Stampeders mourn the death of Norm Hill

CALGARY — It is with great sadness that the Canadian Football League and Calgary Stampeders learned of the death of Norm Hill, a member of the Stamps’ undefeated Grey Cup-championship team in 1948.

The Winnipeg native, who played for the Stamps from 1948-50 and again in 1954, died in his sleep on Jan. 18 at the age of 91.

Hill was involved in one of the most famous moments in Grey Cup history as he scored the first touchdown in the Stamps’ 12-7 victory over the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1948 on a so-called “sleeper play.” When Calgary quarterback Keith Spaith completed a pass to Woody Strode on one side of the field, Hill flopped on the ground at the opposite side of the field and was essentially hidden. When the next play began, he rose to his feet and, before Ottawa players could react, Hill was open to catch Spaith’s pass for a touchdown.

In addition to his time with the Stampeders, Hill played for his hometown Bombers from 1951-53. After his playing career, the University of Manitoba alum became a medical researcher and neurosurgeon.