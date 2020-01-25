British LB David Izinyon gets Toronto combine invite

BRISTOL, England – Linebacker David Izinyon has been extended an invitation to showcase his skills for Canadian Football League (CFL) general managers, coaches and scouts in Toronto for the CFL Combine from March 26-28. Izinyon was one of 19 players who participated in the at the CFL Global Combine in England conducted in association with the British American Football Association (BAFA).

“It has been great working alongside BAFA to organize this event. The Global Combine tour has introduced us to some of the best players from around the world and we look forward to seeing their skills on display in Toronto,” said CFL Chief Financial Officer and Head of Football Operations, Greg Dick.

The event in Bristol marked the fifth Global Combine this year with five remaining.

GLOBAL COMBINES

“The first-ever British American football combine with the CFL has been a huge success, showcasing the fantastic level of talent and ability in the British game,” said Pete Ackerley, Chief Executive of BAFA.

“All of our players should be immensely proud of the way they represented themselves, their teams and Great Britain. This event with the CFL has highlighted that we have a clear pathway for the best British athletes to reach the highest levels of the sport.

“I am absolutely thrilled that David will now have the chance to progress to the CFL Combine in March and to represent British American football. I wish him all the luck in the world.”

The CFL will announce the full list of global players invited to Toronto following the completion of the 10 Global Combines prior to the 2020 CFL Global Draft on April 16.

EARLY GLOBAL PLAYER INVITEES TO THE CFL COMBINE

Global Combine Players Finland Micky Kyei

Sebastien Sagne Sweden William James France Anthony Mahoungou

Tony Anderson Italy Lorenzo Dalle Piagee Great Britain David Izinyon

During the 2019 season, CFL rosters featured, for the first time ever, one designated ‘global player’ from outside the U.S. and Canada on each team’s active roster and as many as two more on their practice rosters. In 2020, the number of global players per team will increase to two on the active roster and up-to-three on the practice roster, with as many as 45 global players competing in the league.

CFL GLOBAL COMBINE SCHEDULE