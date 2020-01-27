Esks sign Christion Jones to extension

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have extended the contract of American returner Christion Jones, who was set to become a free agent in February.

Jones joined the Green and Gold on Aug. 4, 2019 via trade with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

In 10 games with Edmonton, he recorded 825 yards on 40 kickoff returns, 421 yards on 44 punt returns and 164 yards on four missed field goal returns.

Prior to Edmonton, Jones spent two seasons with the Roughriders (2017-18).

In 33 career games, he has amassed 1,862 yards on 155 punt returns — taking three back for touchdowns — 2,050 yards on 91 kickoff returns, 232 yards on seven missed field goal returns and 49 yards on eight receptions.