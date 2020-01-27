Key dates to circle on your calendar in 2020

TORONTO — From the opening of free agency to CFL Scouting Combines to the start of the regular season, here are the key dates to have circled on your calendars for 2020.

FEBRUARY 1 – CFL Global Combine in Tokyo, Japan

FEBRUARY 2 – CFL Global Combine in Osaka, Japan

FEBRUARY 2-9 – Pending Free Agent Negotiation Window

Beginning at noon ET on February 2, pending free agents can communicate with any CFL club.

Teams can make formal offers to players until February 9 at noon ET.

Additional information on the new procedure can be found here.

FEBRUARY 11 – Free agency opens

Signing period begins at noon ET.

FEBRUARY 29 – CFL Global Combine in Copenhagen, Denmark

MARCH 12 – Ontario Regional Combine presented by New Era in Toronto

Locations: The Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport The Varsity Centre at the University of Toronto

Schedule and roster to be announced closer to the date

MARCH 13 – Eastern Regional Combine presented by New Era in Montreal

Location: Scitec Sports Dome in Baie-D’Urfé near Montreal

Schedule and roster to be announced closer to the date

MARCH 15 – CFL Global Combine in Mexico City

MARCH 20 – Western Regional Combine presented by New Era in Edmonton

Location: Commonwealth Stadium Field House

Schedule and roster to be announced closer to the date

MARCH 25-26 – Rules Committee and Football Operations Committee meetings in Toronto

MARCH 26-28 – CFL Combine presented by New Era in Toronto

In preparation for the 2020 CFL National and Global Drafts, the league’s general managers, coaches and scouts will be in Toronto to evaluate the top football prospects from Canada and the CFL’s international partnering-countries.

Locations: The Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport The Varsity Centre at the University of Toronto

Schedule and roster to be announced closer to the date.

APRIL 16 – CFL Global Draft

Draft order: Ottawa REDBLACKS Toronto Argonauts BC Lions Edmonton Eskimos Montreal Alouettes Calgary Stampeders Saskatchewan Roughriders Hamilton Tiger-Cats Winnipeg Blue Bombers



APRIL 30 – CFL National Draft

First round draft order: Ottawa REDBLACKS Toronto Argonauts BC Lions Edmonton Eskimos Hamilton Tiger-Cats (via Montreal) Calgary Stampeders Saskatchewan Roughriders Hamilton Tiger-Cats Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The 2020 CFL Draft order can be found here.

MAY 9 – U SPORTS East-West Bowl

Location: Carleton University in Ottawa

MAY 13 – Rookie Camps open

MAY 16 – CFL rosters must be reduced to 85 by 11:59 p.m. ET

MAY 17 – Training camps open

MAY 19 – CFL rosters must be reduced to 75 by 11:59 p.m. ET

MAY 24 – Preseason begins

JUNE 6 – Training camp cuts must be completed by 10 p.m. ET

JUNE 11-13 – CFL regular season kickoff

June 11: The Edmonton Eskimos host the BC Lions at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium

June 12: Friday Night Football debuts with a double-header that will see the Toronto Argonauts visit the Ottawa REDBLACKS before the Montreal Alouettes take on the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium

June 13: A prime-time rematch of the 107th Grey Cup as the defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers travel to Hamilton to face the Tiger-Cats

AUGUST 14 – Canadian Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The 2020 class will be inducted at Tim Hortons Field.

On August 15, the Hall of Fame Game will see the Ottawa REDBLACKS visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET

SEPTEMBER 1 – 30-day practice roster expansion commences

OCTOBER 7 – Trade deadline at 4:59 p.m. ET

NOVEMBER 8 – Semi-final Sunday

NOVEMBER 15 – Division Finals

NOVEMBER 22 – 108th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina