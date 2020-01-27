Key dates to circle on your calendar in 2020

TORONTO — From the opening of free agency to CFL Scouting Combines to the start of the regular season, here are the key dates to have circled on your calendars for 2020.
FEBRUARY 1 – CFL Global Combine in Tokyo, Japan
FEBRUARY 2 – CFL Global Combine in Osaka, Japan
FEBRUARY 2-9 – Pending Free Agent Negotiation Window
- Beginning at noon ET on February 2, pending free agents can communicate with any CFL club.
- Teams can make formal offers to players until February 9 at noon ET.
- Additional information on the new procedure can be found here.
FEBRUARY 11 – Free agency opens
- Signing period begins at noon ET.
FEBRUARY 29 – CFL Global Combine in Copenhagen, Denmark
MARCH 12 – Ontario Regional Combine presented by New Era in Toronto
- Locations:
- The Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport
- The Varsity Centre at the University of Toronto
- Schedule and roster to be announced closer to the date
MARCH 13 – Eastern Regional Combine presented by New Era in Montreal
- Location: Scitec Sports Dome in Baie-D’Urfé near Montreal
- Schedule and roster to be announced closer to the date
MARCH 15 – CFL Global Combine in Mexico City
MARCH 20 – Western Regional Combine presented by New Era in Edmonton
- Location: Commonwealth Stadium Field House
- Schedule and roster to be announced closer to the date
MARCH 25-26 – Rules Committee and Football Operations Committee meetings in Toronto
MARCH 26-28 – CFL Combine presented by New Era in Toronto
- In preparation for the 2020 CFL National and Global Drafts, the league’s general managers, coaches and scouts will be in Toronto to evaluate the top football prospects from Canada and the CFL’s international partnering-countries.
- Locations:
- The Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport
- The Varsity Centre at the University of Toronto
- Schedule and roster to be announced closer to the date.
APRIL 16 – CFL Global Draft
- Draft order:
- Ottawa REDBLACKS
- Toronto Argonauts
- BC Lions
- Edmonton Eskimos
- Montreal Alouettes
- Calgary Stampeders
- Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers
APRIL 30 – CFL National Draft
- First round draft order:
- Ottawa REDBLACKS
- Toronto Argonauts
- BC Lions
- Edmonton Eskimos
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats (via Montreal)
- Calgary Stampeders
- Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- The 2020 CFL Draft order can be found here.
MAY 9 – U SPORTS East-West Bowl
- Location: Carleton University in Ottawa
MAY 13 – Rookie Camps open
MAY 16 – CFL rosters must be reduced to 85 by 11:59 p.m. ET
MAY 17 – Training camps open
MAY 19 – CFL rosters must be reduced to 75 by 11:59 p.m. ET
MAY 24 – Preseason begins
JUNE 6 – Training camp cuts must be completed by 10 p.m. ET
JUNE 11-13 – CFL regular season kickoff
- June 11: The Edmonton Eskimos host the BC Lions at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium
- June 12: Friday Night Football debuts with a double-header that will see the Toronto Argonauts visit the Ottawa REDBLACKS before the Montreal Alouettes take on the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium
- June 13: A prime-time rematch of the 107th Grey Cup as the defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers travel to Hamilton to face the Tiger-Cats
AUGUST 14 – Canadian Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
- The 2020 class will be inducted at Tim Hortons Field.
- On August 15, the Hall of Fame Game will see the Ottawa REDBLACKS visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET
SEPTEMBER 1 – 30-day practice roster expansion commences
OCTOBER 7 – Trade deadline at 4:59 p.m. ET
NOVEMBER 8 – Semi-final Sunday
NOVEMBER 15 – Division Finals
NOVEMBER 22 – 108th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina