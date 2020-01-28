Report: Tre Roberson set to sign with the Chicago Bears

TORONTO — Defensive back Tre Roberson has signed a contract with the Chicago Bears, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Calgary CB Tre Roberson, thought to be the top CFL free agent this year, will sign with the Chicago Bears, per a league source. Roberson chose the Bears over nine other offers. Bears are expected to give Roberson the largest CFL-to-NFL compensation since Miami signed Cameron Wake — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2020

Schefter added that Roberson chose the Bears over nine other teams that were vying for his services and that Chicago is expected to give Roberson the largest compensation since Cameron Wake.

Roberson had a standout 2019 campaign with the Stampeders, tallying 41 tackles and seven interceptions — two of which he returned for touchdowns — while playing 16 games at the field corner spot.

He spent two years with the Stamps, totalling 95 tackles, 10 interceptions and two forced fumbles in 31 career games.

Prior to joining the Stampeders, Roberson had a brief stint with the Minnesota Vikings, who invited him to a tryout following the 2016 NFL Draft.

The 27-year-old split his collegiate career between Indiana and Illinois State. Roberson made the switch from quarterback to defensive back following his final year in the NCAA.