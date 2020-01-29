Eskimos sign receiver Kenny Shaw

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have signed American receiver Kenny Shaw, the team announced on Wednesday.

In 2018, Shaw played just three games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, catching 11 passes for 153 yards.

Over his four-year CFL career, the six-foot, 170-pound receiver spent time with the Toronto Argonauts (2015, 2016) and the Ottawa REDBLACKS (2017). The 28-year-old had a breakout season with the Argos in 2016, hauling in 1,004 yards and five touchdowns in 17 contests. In 25 career games, Shaw hauled in 94 passes for 1,223 yards and five major scores.

Shaw now reunites with Trevor Harris and Scott Milanovich in Edmonton. Milanovich was the Argos head coach when Shaw donned the double blue and Shaw and Harris were together in 2015 in Toronto and 2017 in Ottawa.