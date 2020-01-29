Report: Vincent Testaverde Jr. set to sign with Lions

TORONTO — Quarterback Vincent Testaverde Jr. is set to sign with the BC Lions on Wednesday, his father, former NFL quarterback Vinny Testaverde, told SNY’s Julie Stewart-Binks.

Vincent split his collegiate career with Texas Tech, Miami and Albany.

He played in one game for the Red Raiders as a true freshman, completing 57 percent of his throws for 116 yards.

He’d transfer to Miami in 2015, where he’d redshirt before being on the team’s practice roster a year later. Vincent transferred again, this time to Albany — an FCS school.

Due to transfer rules, he was forced to sit out the 2017 season but suited up in eight games for the Great Danes in 2018, throwing for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 53 percent of his passes. In six of his eight starts that season, he’d throw for 200-plus yards.

Following his NCAA career, Vincent joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for both their rookie mini-camp and training camp.

Vinny was the first overall pick of the Buccaneers in 1987. He’d spend six years as a member of the organization, where he still sits second in passing yards (14,820) and third in touchdowns (77).

During his 21-year NFL career, Vinny also spent time with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.