Checking Down: News and notes from the off-season

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made a splash this week, signing Zach Collaros to an extension and releasing Matt Nichols.

James Wilder Jr. is back on a CFL team, signing a one-year deal with the Montreal Alouettes.

Speaking of Montreal, the team signed QB Vernon Adams Jr. to a three-year extension.

Plus, as free agency looms, teams are still locking up players with expiring contracts.

The latest news and notes from the off-season in this week’s Checking Down:

BC LIONS

– The BC Lions have extended the contract of defensive back Aaron Grymes, the team announced on Wednesday (CFL.ca).

– With a new contract in hand, Grymes believes the Lions are building something special in B.C. (Matt Baker, BCLions.com).

– In more roster news, the Lions signed DB T.J. Lee through the 2021 season (CFL.ca).

– They also signed offensive lineman Hunter Steward to a contract extension that will see him stay with the franchise through 2021 (CFL.ca).

– In a tweet, quarterback Will Arndt announced he would be signing with the Lions (TSN.ca).

EDMONTON ESKIMOS

– The Esks inked offensive lineman David Beard to a contract extension that will see him stick with the Green and Gold through the 2022 (CFL.ca).

– In other roster news, Eskimos have signed receiver Kenny Shaw and inked three players from their 2019 draft class (CFL.ca).

– They also extended the contract of returner Christion Jones (CFL.ca).

– Jordan Hoover will return to Edmonton next season, signing a two-year extension on Thursday (CFL.ca).

– The Edmonton Eskimos ongoing relationship with Canada’s Inuit community took them to Inuvik in early January for the Sunrise Festival (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– According to report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, defensive back Tre Roberson has signed a contract with the NFL’s Chicago Bears (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The Riders officially announced the staff that will work alongside head coach Craig Dickenson for the 2020 season (CFL.ca).

– Saskatchewan is building around Cody Fajardo and the passion he has for Rider Nation (Pat Steinberg, CFL.ca).

– Free agency looks a little different for players that work as their own agents, like Riders receiver Kenny Stafford (Chris O’Leary, CFL.ca).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Bombers announced that the team has signed Zach Collaros to a two-year contract extension (CFL.ca).

– Following the extension of Collaros, the Bombers released veteran QB Matt Nichols (CFL.ca).

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ choice to go with Zach Collaros is one that could shape the 2020 off-season, but what should the Blue and Gold expect from their new full-time starter? (Marshall Ferguson, CFL.ca).

– Zach Collaros‘ unprecedented story gets its latest chapter after the veteran QB signed a two-year deal with the Bombers, unseating Matt Nichols as the starter in the process (Chris O’Leary, CFL.ca).

– The Bombers have had a difficult QB decision hanging over them since they won the Grey Cup and on Monday, they chose Zach Collaros (Chris O’Leary, CFL.ca).

– Choosing to release Nichols was a ‘gut-wrenching’ decision for the Blue Bombers (Paul Friesen, CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have extended QB David Watford, the team announced Wednesday (CFL.ca).

– Ja’Gared Davis has only known how to win over his four-year tenure in the CFL, and following a big year in 2019, he’s poised to give opposing offences issues again in 2020 (CFL.ca).

– Hamilton added a trio of American players on Thursday (Ticats.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Argonauts receiver Chandler Worthy opened up about the pressures of uncertainty as a professional athlete, and how it has had him feeling “completely empty” (CFL.ca).

– With a new power structure in place, the Toronto Argonauts are looking to move past a forgettable 2019 season and build back to being a championship contender (CFL.ca).

– According to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, Matt Nichols is set to travel to Toronto to meet with the Argonauts (TSN.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– According to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the Ottawa REDBLACKS were one of two teams to inquire about QB Matt Nichols (CFL.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– While being a standout between the lines, Montreal Alouettes receiver Eugene Lewis has also taken time to help any teammates that need to talk about issues away from the field (CFL.ca).

– For #BellLetsTalk day, Lewis shares his story of watching his father deal with and overcome depression and how it has motivated him to be a better athlete, but also to but also to help others (The Waggle, CFL.ca)

– The Alouettes have signed Vernon Adams Jr. through the 2022 season (CFL.ca)

– Adams Jr. is looking to take a leading role with the Als after signing a multi-year extension to stay in Montreal (CFL.ca).

– In more roster news, the Als signed a trio of Canadians including D.J. Lalama (CFL.ca).

– The Als released American QB Antonio Pipkin on Thursday (CFL.ca).

– They also added running back James Wilder Jr., signing the former Argonaut to a one-year deal (CFL.ca).

– It’s a homecoming for Barron Miles, who returns to Montreal as the Alouettes’ defensive backs coach (Herb Zurkowski, Montreal Gazette).