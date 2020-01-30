Follow CFL

New Era’s #CrownTheChamps recap

Last season, New Era’s #CrownTheChamps contest offered fans a unique opportunity to be at field level during the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw in Calgary.

Fans put their name in to become their team’s rep to literally crown the champs, handing out championship hats during post-Grey Cup celebrations on the field.

There can be only one champion, congratulations to Julia Piche, the ambassador of the 2019 Grey Cup Champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

