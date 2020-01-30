New Era’s #CrownTheChamps recap

- News
Last season, New Era’s #CrownTheChamps contest offered fans a unique opportunity to be at field level during the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw in Calgary.
Fans put their name in to become their team’s rep to literally crown the champs, handing out championship hats during post-Grey Cup celebrations on the field.
9 Winners – 2 Finalists, but only 1 could #CrownTheChamps
Congrats to @juliapiche and the #Bombers #GreyCup. (Contest will be returning in 2020) @NewEraCanada pic.twitter.com/zDxVWN0siV
— CFL (@CFL) January 30, 2020
There can be only one champion, congratulations to Julia Piche, the ambassador of the 2019 Grey Cup Champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers.