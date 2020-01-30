QB Antonio Pipkin released by Alouettes

MONTREAL — The Alouettes have released American quarterback Antonio Pipkin after three seasons in Montreal the club announced Thursday.

Pipkin, once seen as a potential option to take over as the club’s franchise pivot, exits Montreal with 1,295, 4 touchdowns and 8 interceptions on 99 of 182 passing. He also added 318 yards and 9 touchdowns on the ground during his tenure. The Gary, Indiana native started six games while in Montreal.

After starting the year with Pipkin under centre, the Als quickly moved to Vernon Adams Jr. under centre in 2019. Pipkin suffered an injury in Week 1 and due to the play of Adams Jr., was never able to reclaim the starting spot.

Last week, the Als committed to Adams long-term, signing him to a new deal to accompany Matthew Shiltz and Hugo Richards who round out the QB room to date.