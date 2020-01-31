Als release DeVier Posey, Tommie Campbell

\MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have released receiver DeVier Posey and defensive back Tommie Campbell.

Posey, 29, just concluded his fourth season in the league. He first came north after signing with the Toronto Argonauts in 2016. He’d appear in four games for the Argos that season.

2017 was a breakout for the receiver. He had 52 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns while suiting up for 12 games. He capped off that season by hauling in seven of eight passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in the 105th Grey Cup presented by Shaw — that touchdown came off a 100-yard catch and run against Calgary. He was named the MVP of that game for his effort.

Posey was released by the Argos that off-season to pursue NFL opportunities. He returned after being a late cut by the Baltimore Ravens. He signed with the BC Lions midway through the 2018 season.

He made the move back East in 2019, joining the Als in free agency. He appeared in 12 games for the team this past season, making 50 catches for a career-high 780 yards and three touchdowns.

In 36 career games, the Redwood City, California native has 144 catches for 2,080 yards and 13 majors.

Posey was a third-round pick of the Houston Texans back in 2012. He had stints with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos.

Campbell just wrapped his second season with the Als. The 32-year-old previously played for the Calgary Stampeders.

In 2019, Campbell appeared in 16 games for the Als, finishing with 66 tackles, one special team tackle, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.

Over 68 career games, the Aliquippa, Pensylvania native has accumulated 212 tackles, two special teams tackles, nine interceptions and three forced fumbles.

He earned West Division and CFL All-Star honours in 2016 and was named an East Division All-Star this past year.

Campbell was a seventh-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with them. He also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.