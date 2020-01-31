Als sign Faubert-Lussier, Briere, Murray to extensions

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Friday that the club has signed Canadian receiver Félix Faubert-Lussier to a new one-year-deal, national kicker Félix Brière to a two-year contract and American cornerback Najee Murray to a two-year deal.

Faubert-Lussier and Murray were set to become free agents in February.



Faubert-Lussier (6’1″, 212 lbs.) played his first year with the Alouettes in 2019 after two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who drafted him in the fifth round (39th total) in the 2016 CFL Draft. In 2019, the 28-year-old caught nine passes for 102 yards in 16 games while registering two special teams tackles. The Montreal native played for the Université Laval Rouge et Or from 2012 to 2016 and won three Vanier Cups.

Brière (5’11”, 179 lbs.) spent time with the Alouettes in 2019 before joining the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 26-year-old was drafted in the fourth-round (34th total) by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2017 CFL Draft. The Saint-Agathe-des-Monts, QC native was also part of Ottawa REDBLACKS squad. In May 2017, he was invited to the New York Giants rookie camp. He now joins Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia, with whom he won the 2014 Vanier Cup with the Université de Montréal Carabins.



Murray (5’8″, 194 lbs.) played four games with the Alouettes in 2019 and it was enough to turn heads, as the-25-year-old amassed 16 defensive tackles and one on special teams. The cornerback also returned an interception for a 15-yard touchdown, while registering a knockdown. The Steubenville, OH native played for the Kent Stade University Golden Flashes and for the Ohio State University Buckeyes in college.