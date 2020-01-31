Lions agree to one-year extension with Godber

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed OL Peter Godber to a one-year contract extension that will keep him in Orange and Black through the 2021 season.

Godber was eligible to become a free agent after the 2020 season.

“Peter is an excellent young piece for our offensive line and helps us with the continuity on our roster,” Lions general manager Ed Hervey said. “The dedication he has shown working out with other members of the offensive line here at our facility this off-season further shows his commitment to becoming an even better player.”

Drafted by the Lions in the first round (3rd overall) of the 2018 CFL Draft, Godber began his rookie season as a reserve on the offensive line before working his way into the starting centre position in September. He would dress in a total of nine games that season.

The 25-year-old then began the 2019 season on the injured list while he was healing from a broken foot suffered late in his rookie campaign. His dedication and hard work paid off and he was activated for the club’s regular-season finale on Nov. 2.

“I’m excited to play football again and can’t wait to get back on the field,” Godber said. “I appreciate the support I have from the organization and Ed Hervey. It shows they believe in me and I plan to prove them right.

“It’s also great to be back with the guys working out every day. We’re trying to build a mean identity on the offensive line.”

A native of Toronto, Ont., Godber suited up in 48 games over four seasons at Rice University, playing both right and left guard for the Owls while not missing a start over his final 19 games.