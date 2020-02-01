Esks release DB Anthony Orange

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have released defensive back Anthony Orange.

Orange, 31, has spent the past five seasons in the CFL. He initially came into the league after signing with the Toronto Argonauts in 2015.

He just finished his first season with the Eskimos. He suited up for eight games for Edmonton in 2019, he had 26 tackles and one interception.

In 58 career games, the Bakersfield, California native has 175 tackles, five special teams tacjles and 12 interceptions — two of which have bee returned for touchdowns.

Orange was named a West Division and CFL All-Star in 2018. He’s had previous stints with the Toronto Argonauts, Ottawa REDBLACKS and BC Lions.

The Fresno State product went undrafted but signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2010. He also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks before signing in Toronto.